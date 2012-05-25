Catamaran 54 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by ADMShipyards in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

ADMShipyards was created to be the world’s first genuine full-service shipyard, not just constructing custom yachts of up to 200 metres in length to the highest quality standards, but also performing refit and repair services and offering an armada of industry related extras.

Design

Catamaran 54 measures 54.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.5 metres and a beam of 13 metres.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pierrejean Design Studio.

Catamaran 54 also features naval architecture by CMN Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities