Catching Moments is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Catching Moments measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.5 metres and a beam of 7.9 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Catching Moments has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Catching Moments also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Catching Moments has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Catching Moments is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Catching Moments measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.5 metres and a beam of 7.9 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Catching Moments has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Catching Moments also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Catching Moments has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Catching Moments has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Catching Moments accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Catching Moments has a hull NB of BC111.

Catching Moments is a RINA, ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of British.