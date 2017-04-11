Catera is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Catera measures 30.79 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Catera has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Catera has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Catera has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,300 litres.

Accommodation

Catera accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.