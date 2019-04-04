Length 25.91m
Year 2010
Catherine
2010|
Motor Yacht
Catherine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Princess Yachts.
Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.
Design
Catherine measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Catherine has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Catherine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.