Length 25.91m
Year 2010

Catherine

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Catherine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Catherine measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.27 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Catherine has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Catherine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

35Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.27m

crew:

4

draft:

2.4m
