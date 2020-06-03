We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 26.05m
Year 1962
Catriel
1962|
Motor Yacht
Catriel is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Sanchez Shipyard SRL, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Catriel measures 26.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak with a steel superstructure.
Catriel also features naval architecture by YPF.
Performance and Capabilities
Catriel has a cruising speed of 9.50 knots.
Catriel has a fuel capacity of 31,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,500 litres.
Accommodation
Catriel accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Catriel is MCA compliant. She has a Blue hull.
Catriel is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.