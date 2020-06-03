Catriel is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Sanchez Shipyard SRL, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Catriel measures 26.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak with a steel superstructure.

Catriel also features naval architecture by YPF.

Performance and Capabilities

Catriel has a cruising speed of 9.50 knots.

Catriel has a fuel capacity of 31,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,500 litres.

Accommodation

Catriel accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Catriel is MCA compliant. She has a Blue hull.

Catriel is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.