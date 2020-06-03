Catwalk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by KaiserWerft in Saal/Donau, Germany.

Design

Catwalk measures 40.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.29 metres and a beam of 8.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 313 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Catwalk has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cayros Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Schnaase Interior Design.

Catwalk also features naval architecture by Naval Design GmbH.

Performance and Capabilities

Catwalk has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Catwalk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by KaiserWerft in Saal/Donau, Germany.

Design

Catwalk measures 40.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.29 metres and a beam of 8.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 313 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Catwalk has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cayros Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Schnaase Interior Design.

Catwalk also features naval architecture by Naval Design GmbH.

Performance and Capabilities

Catwalk has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Catwalk has a fuel capacity of 28,700 litres, and a water capacity of 3,300 litres.

She also has a range of 1,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Catwalk accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Catwalk has a hull NB of 104.

Catwalk is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.