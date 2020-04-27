Cavallino is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Cavallino measures 34.14 feet in length and has a beam of 7.24 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Cavallino has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Cavallino also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Cavallino is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Cavallino has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Cavallino is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Cavallino measures 34.14 feet in length and has a beam of 7.24 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Cavallino has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Cavallino also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Cavallino is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Cavallino has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Cavallino has a fuel capacity of 20,818 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Cavallino accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.