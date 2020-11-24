We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 25.9m
Year 1989
CC & Soda II
Motor Yacht
CC & Soda II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 1999.
Design
CC & Soda II measures 25.9 feet in length and has a beam of 5.9 feet.
CC & Soda II has an aluminium hull.
CC & Soda II also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
CC & Soda II has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.
CC & Soda II has a fuel capacity of 31,037 litres, and a water capacity of 2,914 litres.
Accommodation
CC & Soda II accommodates up to 8 guests .
Other Specifications
CC & Soda II flies the flag of the USA.