CC & Soda II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 1999.

Design

CC & Soda II measures 25.9 feet in length and has a beam of 5.9 feet.

CC & Soda II has an aluminium hull.

CC & Soda II also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

CC & Soda II has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

CC & Soda II has a fuel capacity of 31,037 litres, and a water capacity of 2,914 litres.

Accommodation

CC & Soda II accommodates up to 8 guests .

Other Specifications

CC & Soda II flies the flag of the USA.