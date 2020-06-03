CD Two is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

CD Two is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

CD Two measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.52 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 316 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

CD Two has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Claudio Zampetti.

CD Two also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .

Performance and Capabilities

CD Two has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

CD Two has a fuel capacity of 65,370 litres, and a water capacity of 12,470 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

CD Two accommodates up to 13 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

CD Two is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 191.

CD Two is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.