CD Two
1995|
Motor Yacht
CD Two is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
CD Two measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.52 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 316 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
CD Two has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Claudio Zampetti.
CD Two also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Performance and Capabilities
CD Two has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Performance and Capabilities
CD Two has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
CD Two has a fuel capacity of 65,370 litres, and a water capacity of 12,470 litres.
She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
CD Two accommodates up to 13 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
CD Two is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 191.
CD Two is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.