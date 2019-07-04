The Wider 165’, launched in 2018, represents the finest marriage of aesthetics, innovation and cutting-edge technology that the yachting world has seen so far.

Fulvio De Simoni together with the large experience of the Wider Team – who have always focused on continuous research and “going beyond the boundaries” – designed this 50-meter aluminum super yacht enhanced by dynamic performances and great on-board comfort, with special attention to details. The Wider 165’ design, characterized by elegant lines and an incredible connection with the water, focuses on the intelligent use of onboard spaces, adding significant interior volume and huge exterior living space.

Along with its innovative submersible bay, the new 165’ accommodates a touch-and-go helipad and offers a truly magnificent “Wider Beach” – one of the most spacious transom swim-and-sunbathing decks in its class – complete with indoor swimming pool. The “Beach” also converts to a garage that seamlessly accommodates the highly customizable new Wider 32’, while a floating launching system facilitates entry/exit maneuvers for the crew launching the tender.