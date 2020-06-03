Cedar Island is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Broward Marine.

Cedar Island is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Broward Marine.

Design

Cedar Island measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Cedar Island has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Cedar Island also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Cedar Island has a top speed of 25.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cedar Island has a fuel capacity of 32,930 litres, and a water capacity of 8,705 litres.

Accommodation

Cedar Island accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cedar Island has a hull NB of 526.