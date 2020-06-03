Cedar Island
Motor Yacht
Cedar Island is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Broward Marine.
Design
Cedar Island measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.
Cedar Island has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.
Cedar Island also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Cedar Island has a top speed of 25.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Cedar Island has a top speed of 25.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Cedar Island has a fuel capacity of 32,930 litres, and a water capacity of 8,705 litres.
Accommodation
Cedar Island accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Cedar Island has a hull NB of 526.