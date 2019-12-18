Cedar Sea II is different to any vessel cruising the Mediterranean. An expert mix of specialists embarked on a complex journey to build a custom luxury yacht in 1986, with a dedicated owner scouring the earth to find the best materials available to create an idyllic interior. The result was Cedar Sea II, a sleek, low-profiled superyacht with immediately recognisable style.

With lateral design strikes of red, yellow and green, her profile is a reflection of a different kind of bygone style, featuring glass exterior areas and unique, innovative awnings. Cedar Sea II was designed by Jon Bannenberg, who took the fun and colourful designs and contrasted them with the marble, silver, precious stones and silver of his interiors.

With De Voogt Naval Architects responsible for the engineering and naval architecture package, this 63 metre superyacht is not only unique but comfortable, with a wide beam of 10.20 metres creating ample space on board to entertain or relax - a proven design feature thanks to her ability accommodate 24 guests on board.