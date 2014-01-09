Celandine is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Celandine measures 29.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.25 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Celandine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Celandine also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Model

Celandine is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Ameena, Jongert 2900M, Alta Marea, Scorpione Dei Mari, Scarena.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines

Celandine is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Celandine measures 29.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.25 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Celandine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Celandine also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Model

Celandine is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Ameena, Jongert 2900M, Alta Marea, Scorpione Dei Mari, Scarena.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines.

Celandine has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Celandine accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Celandine is MCA compliant. She has a Creamy Yellow hull.

Celandine flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.