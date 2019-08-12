Celcascor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2015.

Celcascor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Celcascor measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 255 tonnes.

Celcascor has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Celcascor has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Celcascor has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Celcascor accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Celcascor has a hull NB of 130/05.

Celcascor is a Bureau Veritas / MCA class yacht.