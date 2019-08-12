Celcascor
2001|
Motor Yacht
Celcascor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .
Design
Celcascor measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 94 tonnes.
Celcascor has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Celcascor also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Celcascor has a top speed of 51 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.
Celcascor has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Celcascor has a hull NB of 108/04.