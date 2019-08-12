Celcascor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .

Design

Celcascor measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 94 tonnes.

Celcascor has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Celcascor also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Celcascor has a top speed of 51 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system

Celcascor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .

Design

Celcascor measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 94 tonnes.

Celcascor has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Celcascor also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Celcascor has a top speed of 51 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Celcascor has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Celcascor has a hull NB of 108/04.