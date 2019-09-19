We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Celebration
2003|
Motor Yacht
Celebration is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.
Design
Celebration measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Celebration has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Celebration also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Celebration has a top speed of 28.50 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Celebration is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.
Design
Celebration measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Celebration has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Celebration also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Celebration has a top speed of 28.50 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Celebration has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 620 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Celebration accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Celebration has a hull NB of 112/04.
Celebration is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.