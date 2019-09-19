Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34m
Year 2003

Celebration

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Celebration is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Celebration measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Celebration has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Celebration also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Celebration has a top speed of 28.50 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Celebration is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Celebration measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Celebration has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Celebration also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Celebration has a top speed of 28.50 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Celebration has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 620 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Celebration accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Celebration has a hull NB of 112/04.

Celebration is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

28.5Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7m

crew:

7

draft:

2m
Other Custom Line yachts
Related News