Celebration is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Celebration measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Celebration has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Celebration also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Celebration has a top speed of 28.50 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Celebration is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Celebration measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Celebration has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Celebration also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Celebration has a top speed of 28.50 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Celebration has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 620 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Celebration accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Celebration has a hull NB of 112/04.

Celebration is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.