Length 33.77m
Year 1987

Celebration

1987

|

Motor Yacht

Celebration is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Denison.

Design

Celebration measures 33.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.85 metres.

Celebration has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joe Langlois.

Her interior design is by Howard Holtzman.

Celebration also features naval architecture by Joe Langlois.

Performance and Capabilities

Celebration has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Celebration has a fuel capacity of 47,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Celebration accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

