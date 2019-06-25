Read online now
Length 33.53m
Year 2018

Celestial

2018

Motor Yacht

Celestial is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Riva Yacht, in Italy.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Celestial measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.99 feet and a beam of 7.27 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Celestial also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Performance and Capabilities

Celestial has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 430 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Celestial accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

11
speed:

26Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7.27m

crew:

-

draft:

1.99m
