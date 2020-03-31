Celestial Hope is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Celestial Hope measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Celestial Hope has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Intarya.

Celestial Hope also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Celestial Hope has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Celestial Hope is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Celestial Hope measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Celestial Hope has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Intarya.

Celestial Hope also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Celestial Hope has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Celestial Hope has a fuel capacity of 68,800 litres, and a water capacity of 16,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Celestial Hope accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Celestial Hope is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 14247.

Celestial Hope is an ABS X A1 Yachting Service AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.