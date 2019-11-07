Celtic Dawn is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Astondoa.

Design

Celtic Dawn measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.03 metres.

Celtic Dawn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Celtic Dawn also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Celtic Dawn is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.

Performance and Capabilities

Celtic Dawn has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system

Celtic Dawn is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Astondoa.

Design

Celtic Dawn measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.03 metres.

Celtic Dawn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Astondoa.

Celtic Dawn also features naval architecture by Astondoa.

Model

Celtic Dawn is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.

Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.

Performance and Capabilities

Celtic Dawn has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Celtic Dawn has a fuel capacity of 12,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

Accommodation

Celtic Dawn accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Celtic Dawn has a hull NB of 102/01.