Celtic Dawn
2003|
Motor Yacht
Celtic Dawn is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Astondoa.
Design
Celtic Dawn measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.03 metres.
Celtic Dawn has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Astondoa.
Celtic Dawn also features naval architecture by Astondoa.
Model
Celtic Dawn is a semi-custom Astondoa 102 GLX model.
Other yachts based on this Astondoa 102 GLX semi-custom model include: Caspian King, Naukrator, Pitina, Wind Song VI, Blosson, Astondoa 102, Lady Biza, Mashallah, Kirios.
Performance and Capabilities
Celtic Dawn has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system
Celtic Dawn has a fuel capacity of 12,600 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.
Accommodation
Celtic Dawn accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Celtic Dawn has a hull NB of 102/01.