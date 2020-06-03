Centaura is a custom motor yacht launched in 1965 by Dagless and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Centaura measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 5.3 feet.

Centaura has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Centaura has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Centaura has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Centaura accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.