Centinela IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Centinela IV measures 41.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 331 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Centinela IV has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Pierre Tanter.

Centinela IV also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Centinela IV has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Centinela IV has a fuel capacity of 44,857 litres, and a water capacity of 10,012 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Centinela IV accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Centinela IV has a hull NB of 625.

Centinela IV is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.