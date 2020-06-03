Centium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astilleros MCIES in Vigo, Spain.

Centium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astilleros MCIES in Vigo, Spain.

Design

Centium measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 370 tonnes.

Centium has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Inigo Echenique.

Centium also features naval architecture by Inigo Echenique.

Performance and Capabilities

Centium has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Centium has a fuel capacity of 53,800 litres, and a water capacity of 9,600 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Centium accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Centium is MCA compliant

Centium is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Spain.