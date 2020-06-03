Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 39.6m
Year 2006

Centium

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Centium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astilleros MCIES in Vigo, Spain.

Design

Centium measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 370 tonnes.

Centium has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Inigo Echenique.

Centium also features naval architecture by Inigo Echenique.

Performance and Capabilities

Centium has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Centium is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Astilleros MCIES in Vigo, Spain.

Design

Centium measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 370 tonnes.

Centium has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Inigo Echenique.

Centium also features naval architecture by Inigo Echenique.

Performance and Capabilities

Centium has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Centium has a fuel capacity of 53,800 litres, and a water capacity of 9,600 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Centium accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Centium is MCA compliant

Centium is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Spain.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

14
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8m

crew:

6

draft:

2.1m
Other Astilleros MCIES yachts
Featured Events