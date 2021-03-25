Read online now
Centodue

2003

Motor Yacht

Centodue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Centodue measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.90 metres.

Centodue has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Centodue also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Centodue has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Centodue has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 3,180 litres.

Accommodation

Centodue accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

23Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

6.9m

crew:

4

draft:

1.9m
