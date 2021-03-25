We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Centodue
2003|
Motor Yacht
Centodue is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Centodue measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.90 metres.
Centodue has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.
Centodue also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Centodue has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Centodue has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 3,180 litres.
Accommodation
Centodue accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.