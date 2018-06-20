Cerri 86/15 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2018 by CCN, in Italy.

Cerri 86/15 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2018 by CCN, in Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Cerri 86/15 measures 26.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.28 feet and a beam of 6.35 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 79 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cerri 86/15 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.

Model

Cerri 86/15 is a semi-custom Cerri 86' Flyingsport model.

Other yachts based on this Cerri 86' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Maylen, Pampa, Pachamama, Caloa, Toby, Mega, Jana, Elegance of London.

Performance and Capabilities

Cerri 86/15 has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Cerri 86/15 has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Cerri 86/15 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cerri 86/15 has a hull NB of 815.