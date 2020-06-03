We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 34m
Year 2008
Cesme Prensesi
Motor/Sailer Yacht
Cesme Prensesi is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2008 by Turkyacht & Gulet Charter in Turkey, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Cesme Prensesi measures 34 feet in length and has a beam of 8.20 feet.
Cesme Prensesi has a wood hull.
Accommodation
Cesme Prensesi accommodates up to 10 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.