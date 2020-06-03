C'est La Vie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by KaiserWerft .

C'est La Vie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by KaiserWerft .

Design

C'est La Vie measures 31.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 155 tonnes.

C'est La Vie has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by KaiserWerft.

Her interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.

C'est La Vie also features naval architecture by KaiserWerft .

Performance and Capabilities

C'est La Vie has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

C'est La Vie has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,100 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

C'est La Vie accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

C'est La Vie has a hull NB of BN 101.