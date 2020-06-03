C'est La Vie is a 30.50m (100.07ft) sail yacht built by CIM - Constructions Industrielles et Maritimes and launched in 1988. The yacht features interior design by Olivier Flahault and naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens. She was last refitted in 2006.

This luxury yacht has a grp hull a beam of 6.10m (20.01ft) and a 2.92m (9.58ft) draft and 1decks made from teak.

C'est La Vie offers accommodation for up to 6 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 4 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

