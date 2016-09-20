Ceylan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Tansu Design, in Turkey.

Ceylan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Tansu Design, in Turkey.

Tansu Yacht Design is a contemporary yacht design studio in Turkey; focusing on the exterior styling, interior design and project consultancy on distinctive motor yachts and explorer projects.

Design

Ceylan measures 35.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.

Ceylan has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tansu Design.

Ceylan also features naval architecture by Kerim Acar Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ceylan has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ceylan has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,500 litres.

Accommodation

Ceylan accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ceylan is MCA compliant

Ceylan is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the United States.