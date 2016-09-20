Ceylan
2010|
Motor Yacht
Ceylan is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Tansu Design, in Turkey.
Tansu Yacht Design is a contemporary yacht design studio in Turkey; focusing on the exterior styling, interior design and project consultancy on distinctive motor yachts and explorer projects.
Design
Ceylan measures 35.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.
Ceylan has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Tansu Design.
Ceylan also features naval architecture by Kerim Acar Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Ceylan has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ceylan has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,500 litres.
Accommodation
Ceylan accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ceylan is MCA compliant
Ceylan is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the United States.