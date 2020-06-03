Chagos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Ocean Voyager.

Design

Chagos measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 151 tonnes.

Chagos has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Chagos has a cruising speed of 8.50 knots.

Chagos has a fuel capacity of 22,700 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.

Accommodation

Chagos accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.