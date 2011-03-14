Chakra is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Scheepswerf Gebr. van der Werf in Deest, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Chakra is a custom motor yacht launched in 1963 by Scheepswerf Gebr. van der Werf in Deest, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Chakra measures 86.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,083 tonnes.

Chakra has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Scheepswerf Gebr. van der Werf.

Her interior design is by Devonport.

Chakra also features naval architecture by Scheepswerf Gebr. van der Werf.

Performance and Capabilities

Chakra has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Chakra has a fuel capacity of 136,000 litres, and a water capacity of 228,700 litres.

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Chakra accommodates up to 42 guests in 21 cabins. She also houses room for up to 43 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chakra is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 296.

Chakra is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.