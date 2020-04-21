Chamade is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2017.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Chamade measures 30.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.90 feet.

Chamade has a GRP hull.

Chamade also features naval architecture by Aldo Cichero.

Accommodation

Chamade accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chamade flies the flag of French.