Length 30m
Year 1994
Chamade
1994|
Motor Yacht
Chamade is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Mondomarine and most recently refitted in 2017.
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Chamade measures 30.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.90 feet.
Chamade has a GRP hull.
Chamade also features naval architecture by Aldo Cichero.
Accommodation
Chamade accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Chamade flies the flag of French.