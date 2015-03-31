Champagne Lady is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.

Champagne Lady is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Champagne Lady measures 25.15 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Champagne Lady also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Model

Champagne Lady is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

Champagne Lady has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines.

Champagne Lady has a fuel capacity of 7 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Champagne Lady accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Champagne Lady flies the flag of the United Kingdom.