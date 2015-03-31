We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Champagne Lady
2007|
Motor Yacht
Champagne Lady is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Champagne Lady measures 25.15 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.
Champagne Lady also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Champagne Lady is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.
Performance and Capabilities
Champagne Lady has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines
Champagne Lady is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Champagne Lady measures 25.15 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.
Champagne Lady also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Model
Champagne Lady is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.
Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, My Medicine, Lady Carole, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.
Performance and Capabilities
Champagne Lady has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 3412c diesel engines.
Champagne Lady has a fuel capacity of 7 litres, and a water capacity of 2 litres.
She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Champagne Lady accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Champagne Lady flies the flag of the United Kingdom.