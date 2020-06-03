Length 25.9m
Year 1982
Champers
1982|
Motor Yacht
Champers is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Champers measures 25.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 5.00 feet.
Champers has a GRP hull.Her exterior design is by C Raymond Hunt.
Performance and Capabilities
Champers has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Champers has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
Accommodation
Champers accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.