Champers is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Champers measures 25.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 5.00 feet.

Champers has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by C Raymond Hunt.

Champers has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Champers has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Champers accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.