Chanson is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Vicem Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Chanson measures 29.57 metres in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 78 tonnes.

Chanson has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Chanson has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Chanson has a fuel capacity of 15,611 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Chanson accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chanson flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.