The 51.20 metre (167’11”ft) custom-built Chantal Ma Vie yacht was launched in 1992 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The Pierre Tanter & Bud Baty interior flows through the 6 cabin layout - consisting of Master suite, one VIP cabin, two Double, two Twin and two Pullmans - offering ample accommodation for 12 guests in both style and comfort. Chantal Ma Vie, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 10 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2001, the distinctive exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 8.65 metres (28’4”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 15.80 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Chantal Ma Vie can take those on board across ranges of 4200 nautical miles with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.