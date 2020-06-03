We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Chantella
1966|
Motor Yacht
Chantella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Chantier Naval d'Antibes.
Design
Chantella measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.
Chantella has a mahogany hull with a mahogany superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Chantella has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Chantella has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
Accommodation
Chantella accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.