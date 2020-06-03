Chantella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Chantier Naval d'Antibes.

Design

Chantella measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.

Chantella has a mahogany hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Chantella has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Chantella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Chantier Naval d'Antibes.

Design

Chantella measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.

Chantella has a mahogany hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Chantella has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Chantella has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Chantella accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.