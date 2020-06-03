Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30m
Year 1966

Chantella

1966

|

Motor Yacht

Chantella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Chantier Naval d'Antibes.

Design

Chantella measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.

Chantella has a mahogany hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Chantella has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Chantella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by Chantier Naval d'Antibes.

Design

Chantella measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.

Chantella has a mahogany hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Chantella has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Chantella has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Chantella accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

19Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6m

crew:

-

draft:

2m
Other Chantier Naval d'Antibes yacht
Featured Events