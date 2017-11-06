Chanticleer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Burger Boat Company.

Chanticleer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Chanticleer measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.

Chanticleer has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Chanticleer also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Chanticleer has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Chanticleer has a fuel capacity of 18,170 litres, and a water capacity of 10,600 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Chanticleer accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chanticleer has a hull NB of 310.