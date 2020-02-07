Charisma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2000.

Charisma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2000.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Charisma measures 45.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.67 metres and a beam of 8.23 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 419 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Charisma has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Leonard Melse.

Charisma also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Charisma has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Charisma has a fuel capacity of 73,675 litres, and a water capacity of 18,925 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Charisma accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Charisma is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 752.

Charisma is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Bahamas.