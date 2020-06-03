Charisma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Charisma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Charisma measures 39.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.3 metres and a beam of 7.8 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Charisma has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Charisma also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave and Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Charisma has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Charisma has a fuel capacity of 26,495 litres, and a water capacity of 3,512 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Charisma accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Charisma flies the flag of the USA.