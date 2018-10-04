Charisma is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Danube Marine Consulting.

Design

Charisma measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 147 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Charisma has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Egg and Dart.

Charisma also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Charisma has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Charisma has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Charisma has a fuel capacity of 32,199 litres, and a water capacity of 3,498 litres.

Accommodation

Charisma accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Charisma is a RINAVE (Bureau Veritas) R1 Maltese Cross Hull, Mach Yacht/C (Expired) class yacht. She flies the flag of BVI.