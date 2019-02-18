Charisma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Baglietto .

Charisma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Charisma measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes.

Charisma has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Baglietto.

Charisma also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Charisma has a top speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Charisma has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Charisma accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Charisma has a hull NB of 10116.