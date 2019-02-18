We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Charisma
1988|
Motor Yacht
Charisma is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Charisma measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 159 tonnes.
Charisma has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Baglietto.
Charisma also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Charisma has a top speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Charisma has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Charisma accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Charisma has a hull NB of 10116.