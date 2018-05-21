Charisma Nova is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Charisma Nova measures 24.32 feet in length. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Charisma Nova has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Charisma Nova has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Charisma Nova has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Charisma Nova accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.