Length 24.32m
Year 2006
Charisma Nova
2006|
Sail Yacht
Charisma Nova is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Charisma Nova measures 24.32 feet in length. She has a deck material of aluminium.
Charisma Nova has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Charisma Nova has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Charisma Nova has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Charisma Nova accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.