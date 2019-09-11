Charly Boy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Charly Boy measures 30.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Charly Boy has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Performance and Capabilities

Charly Boy has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Charly Boy has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Charly Boy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Charly Boy has a hull NB of 10174.

Charly Boy is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Portugal.