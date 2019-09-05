Read online now
Length 39.65m
Year 2004

Charly Coppers

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Charly Coppers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine .

Design

Charly Coppers measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres.

Charly Coppers has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Charly Coppers also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Charly Coppers has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Charly Coppers has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Charly Coppers accommodates up to 10 guests .

Other Specifications

Charly Coppers has a hull NB of 130/01.

guests:

10
speed:

37Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.76m

crew:

-

draft:

1.35m
