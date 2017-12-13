Chasing Daylight is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Chasing Daylight measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.97 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 308 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Chasing Daylight has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Her interior design is by Pacific Custom Interiors.

Chasing Daylight also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Chasing Daylight is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Chasing Daylight has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Chasing Daylight has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Accommodation

Chasing Daylight accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chasing Daylight has a hull NB of 1511.

Chasing Daylight flies the flag of the USA.