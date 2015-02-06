Chasseur is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Chasseur measures 48.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Chasseur has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by VARO Interior Design.

Chasseur also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Accommodation

Chasseur accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chasseur has a hull NB of 040.