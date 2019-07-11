Chato is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Chato measures 25.79 metres in length and has a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 105 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Chato has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Chato also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Chato has a top speed of 57.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.

Chato has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Chato has a hull NB of 10103.

Chato is a RI class yacht.