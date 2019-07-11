Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.79m
Year 1986

Chato

1986

|

Motor Yacht

Chato is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Chato measures 25.79 metres in length and has a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 105 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Chato has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Chato also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Chato has a top speed of 57.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.

Chato has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Chato has a hull NB of 10103.

Chato is a RI class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

57Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

5.7m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Baglietto yachts
Related News