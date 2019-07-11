We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.79m
Year 1986
Chato
1986|
Motor Yacht
Chato is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Baglietto .
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Chato measures 25.79 metres in length and has a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 105 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Chato has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.
Chato also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Chato has a top speed of 57.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.
Chato has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Chato has a hull NB of 10103.
Chato is a RI class yacht.