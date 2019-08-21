Motor yacht Leo Fun was built in 2009 by Turkish shipyard Proteksan Turquoise Yachts and represents a truly modern and luxurious expedition superyacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design by Paolo Caliari and the interior work of Jean Guy Vergés. This trawler-style superyacht measures 53.7 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Although luxury yacht Leo Fun was designed for safety, comfort, and ocean exploration with economic fuel efficiency, attractive design was not forgotten during her construction. With a highly detailed exterior and spacious interior she manages to remain stylish while performing challenging itineraries and transatlantic trips.

The motor yacht is the second 54 metre explorer launched by Proteksan Turquoise, following in the footsteps of sister ship Vinydrea. The most remarkable element of the yacht is perhaps her layout, the design of which allows her to support almost 30 percent more space than other yachts her size.

Leo Fun boasts an immense and plush salon that occupies 100 square metres of the main deck, a design aspect that meant she could only feature a port-side side deck. With the addition of large side windows that flood the room with light and allow for scenic views however, the extra deck is hardly missed. Also on the main deck is the well-equipped main galley.

The generous main aft deck includes a spacious lounge area and a large spa pool with its own glass waterfall wall. From here the bathing platform can be accessed via a pair of staircases, leading guests to an area from which a range of watertoys can be launched.

Crowning the luxury superyacht is a sundeck ideal for entertaining. Besides her six-person Jacuzzi, sunpads, sheltered lounge and dayhead with shower, the deck also boasts a barbeque, bar, and dining area for up to 14 guests for a real alfresco experience.

On the upper deck can be found another dining area with a table brilliantly positioned beneath a skylight and wraparound glass doors that can be opened for an indoor-outdoor feel. A large lounge and forward seating area are also accommodated on this level.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master stateroom; a VIP cabin; three double guest cabins; and a twin guest cabin. The master stateroom is located on the main deck and features a study, bar/fridge and en suite bath with tub and shower. With floor-to-ceiling windows providing panoramic views and a skylight above the tub, this is one of the vessel’s most impressive spaces.

The VIP cabin is on the lower deck and features an en suite with tub. The guest suites are also located on this level and include en suites with showers, while the twin also boasts a Playstation console. Every cabin features Satellite television, on-demand music and video, WiFi and iPod docking stations.

The crew’s quarters include five lower deck cabins, an entertainment centre, private dining area and service galley. The crew can access the guest area via a hidden door when service is required. The upper deck houses the Captain’s cabin.

Luxury yacht Leo Fun is powered by two Caterpillar 3512B engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 18 knots. She can achieve a range of 5,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 15 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Leo Fun is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her crew of 11 under the direction of Captain Frédéric Castaignos ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, rescue boat, a Wave Runner, kayaks, windsurfer and a range of fishing gear. For adventure on shore, guests will also find bicycles and a moped onboard.

Leo Fun cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer charter season. The luxury vessel has been built to ABS class and is fully MCA compliant.