Sunreef launches its biggest superyacht to date - the Sunreef 114 CHE. Two years after the order for the sailing mega catamaran placed by the European owner, Sunreef 114, the yacht has been successfully launched in the Sunreef shipyard in Gdansk, Poland.

The superyacht Sunreef 114 is the largest sloop-rigged catamaran in the world and the second largest sailing multihull in the world. The Sunreef 114 is a private yacht for a limited number of passengers: 7 guests and 4-5 crew members can comfortably be accommodated in the spacious and bright cabins while sailing across the world. The yacht is available for exclusive private charters via the central agency, Sunreef Yachts Charter.

CHE is a high performance superyacht able to reach 20 knots maximum speed thanks to its streamlined contours, thin and sleek hulls and aerodynamic, flat forms, which all together make the en tire cruise smoother. Thanks to its long and deep keel and low free board, the vessel can catch good wind and easily increase speed. Another feature contributing to the optimal speed factor are the be impressive sail surface made of D4 material. The yacht is fitted with the most advanced technology such as bow thrusters to facilitate all maneuverings and mooring and the best navigation and communication system for large units